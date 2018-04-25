Orlando area to see couple of warm, sunny days

ORLANDO, Fla. - Highs in the mid-80s and sunshine are in the Orlando-area forecast for the next two days.

"We will remain dry across Central Florida for Wednesday and Thursday before the next front begins to build in," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The new front will bring an increased chance for rain on Friday, but we will dry out in time for the weekend."

Wednesday's high in Orlando will reach 84, the average high on this date. The record high is 97, set in 1908.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will see a high of 86 degrees.

"Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s from Saturday through Tuesday," Bridges said.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 5.31 inches.

