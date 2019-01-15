Orlando area to see gradual warmup through Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cool starts to the day will give way to pleasant temperatures for the rest of the workweek in Central Florida.

"We started Tuesday off in the 40s and 50s and there will be a few clouds, but they will burn off through the early afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 65. The average high on this date is 71.

There's no chance of rain.

"We will stay dry all week," Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will reach a high of 67.

Thursday and Friday will have highs in the low to mid-70s.

"Expect changes for the weekend as we head into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day," Bridges said. "We will see a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday."

Expect highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday, with the approach of a stronger cold front and a 60 percent chance of rain.

Morning lows early Monday will be in the upper 30s, with a high of 54.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.