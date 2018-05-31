Orlando area to see high heat, storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a high chance of rain Thursday across Central Florida.

"Moisture will stream into the region with light south-southwest winds," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will see a 70 percent coverage of showers and storms, some of which could bring strong winds, heavy rain and lightning."

Rain chances will be 60 percent on Friday, 50 percent on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.

"Most of the rain we see every day will be our typical pop-up storms as the sea breezes collide," Bridges said.

"The other story about the weather is the heat," Bridges said.

High temperatures will be near 90 through Monday.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record on this date is 102, set in 1945.

Meanwhile, one-time Subtropical Storm Alberto has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as it moves north-northeast at 26 mph over the Great Lakes.

