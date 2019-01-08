Orlando area to see high of 80, but cooldown coming

ORLANDO, Fla. - Enjoy the 80s, because another cooldown is coming to Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 80 Tuesday, with rain chances out of the forecast until the weekend. The average high on this date is 71.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday's high will be 70, but a cold front will then arrive.

Light jackets are in order this morning. Starting off in the 50s right now! pic.twitter.com/ZWHRWXmIFr — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 8, 2019

"Much cooler air arrives by Thursday morning," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect lows in the 30s and 40s, with a high of only 60 degrees by the afternoon."

Highs will be in the mid-60s Friday.

"We will rebound and warm into the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday, with a 20 percent chance of rain each day," Bridges said.

