Orlando area to see high of 80, but cooldown coming

Rain chances in Central Florida out of picture until weekend

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist
ORLANDO, Fla. - Enjoy the 80s, because another cooldown is coming to Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 80 Tuesday, with rain chances out of the forecast until the weekend. The average high on this date is 71.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday's high will be 70, but a cold front will then arrive.

"Much cooler air arrives by Thursday morning," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect lows in the 30s and 40s, with a high of only 60 degrees by the afternoon."

Highs will be in the mid-60s Friday.

"We will rebound and warm into the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday, with a 20 percent chance of rain each day," Bridges said.

