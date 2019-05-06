Orlando area to see highs in 90s under calmer skies

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a stormy Sunday, things are calming down in Central Florida.

Dry air is building into the region Monday after a muggy start.

Orlando will see a high of 92, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

There will be a moderate rip current risk along Central Florida beaches.

Lower rain chances with a high of 92. pic.twitter.com/JjhCeB96ZN — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 6, 2019

Rain chances drop to 20% Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Expect highs near 90 Thursday and Friday, with rain chances at 30%.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

As of now, the weekend will see highs near 90, with a 30% chance of rain.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.