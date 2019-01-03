Orlando area to see near-record highs before weekend cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. - Portions of Central Florida will flirt with record-high temperatures Thursday as a warm trend continues.

Orlando will see a high of 82 on Thursday, with a 10 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 71.

"Rain chances may increase slightly with isolated showers, mainly south of Orlando, developing in the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Otherwise, it looks to be another dry day for most of the area."

HIGHS vs. RECORDS:

Daytona Beach: 82 - 83 (2017)

Orlando: 82 - 86 (2017)

Sanford: 83 - 87 (1967)

Melbourne: 80 - 86 (2017)

BEACH WEATHER ALERT: Highs nearing records in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Water temp a bit chilly though... at 52 degrees in Volusia Co. Send us those beach pictures! @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/F0vYYAtnQu — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) January 3, 2019

"A weakening cold front will approach the area, with rain chances increasing throughout the day on Friday," Campos said. "Winds will veer southwesterly ahead of the cold front. This will provide another very warm day on Friday. A few record highs could be threatened again, with highs in the mid-80s."

The highest chance of rain will be along the I-4 corridor and to the north -- 40 to 50 percent -- starting Friday afternoon. Further south will stay mostly dry, with coverage at 20 to 30 percent.

"A welcomed relief from the heat is in store for Saturday as cold air begins to slide in from the north," Campos said.

Highs will be near 70 on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Awaiting the approach of a cold front tomorrow that will bring us a welcomed cooler change just in time for the weekend. Your full forecast on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/k1xYza2voP — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) January 3, 2019

