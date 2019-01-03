Weather

Orlando area to see near-record highs before weekend cooldown

Highs to reach near mid-80s over next couple of days in Central Florida

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Candace Campos - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Portions of Central Florida will flirt with record-high temperatures Thursday as a warm trend continues.

Orlando will see a high of 82 on Thursday, with a 10 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 71.

"Rain chances may increase slightly with isolated showers, mainly south of Orlando, developing in the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Otherwise, it looks to be another dry day for most of the area."

HIGHS vs. RECORDS:

  • Daytona Beach: 82 - 83 (2017)
  • Orlando: 82 - 86 (2017)
  • Sanford: 83 - 87 (1967)
  • Melbourne: 80 - 86 (2017)

 

"A weakening cold front will approach the area, with rain chances increasing throughout the day on Friday," Campos said. "Winds will veer southwesterly ahead of the cold front. This will provide another very warm day on Friday. A few record highs could be threatened again, with highs in the mid-80s."

The highest chance of rain will be along the I-4 corridor and to the north -- 40 to 50 percent -- starting Friday afternoon. Further south will stay mostly dry, with coverage at 20 to 30 percent. 

"A welcomed relief from the heat is in store for Saturday as cold air begins to slide in from the north," Campos said.

Highs will be near 70 on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

