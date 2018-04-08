Orlando area to see peekaboo sunshine amid few passing showers

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a day of nasty weather in the Orlando area Saturday, the sunshine is trying to break through a bit more Sunday.

The sunshine will come and go at times, but some rain is still in the forecast, particularly for southern portions of Central Florida.

"Northern portions of Central Florida could get a few sprinkles today, but the best chance will occur to our south," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Even then, the coverage is between 30 and 40 percent."

Severe weather isn't expected Sunday, but a thunderstorm could cause winds to pick up a bit as it sweeps through the Orlando area.

Temperatures will reach highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Weather Sunday will be better for boaters than it was Saturday, but winds could be an issue later in the day.

"No advisories on the water today, but winds will pick up in the afternoon out of the southwest to 10-15 knots, so mariners of small craft should use caution," Cokinos said.

A few more showers will pass through the Orlando area Sunday night. Temperatures will drop slightly -- into the mid-60s.

Rain coverage will increase Monday and Tuesday, before a dry pattern returns to the forecast for the end of the workweek.

