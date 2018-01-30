Orlando area to see sunny, breezy, cooler day

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front that brought rain to Central Florida on Monday is now dragging cooler air into the region.

"We're starting off in the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will gradually warm to 65 degrees in Orlando, with lots of sunshine. But the big story will be the winds gusting at 20 to 25 mph out of the northwest."

The average high in Orlando on this date is 72.

Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

High temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Expect highs in the mid-70s on Thursday and Friday.

There will be no chance of rain until Sunday.

We are starting off WINDY! It will stay windy all day! Here are sustained winds right now! pic.twitter.com/ZPC2kQMZKw — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 30, 2018

Orlando saw 0.43 inches of rain on Monday, putting the yearly deficit at 0.10.

