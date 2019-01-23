Orlando area to see warm day ahead of storms, another cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be a warm day in Central Florida on Wednesday, but storms and more cold weather are right around the corner.

Orlando will reach a high of 79 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 71.

The overnight low will be 65.

"Big changes are on the way as a front approaches," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will be a strong front for Central Florida, and there is the risk of a couple of strong to severe storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning."

Rain coverage will be 90 percent for the first half of Thursday. Highs will reach the low 70s.

"As this new front approaches, there will be issues at the beaches," Bridges said. "There is a small craft advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday as winds will be out of the east at 20 knots. Seas will be 6 to 8 feet, and rip currents will be a danger for the next couple of days."

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s, and Friday's high will top off at 59 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will reach 62 degrees, with no chance of rain.

Sunday will see a 30 percent chance of rain, with a high in the mid-60s.

Storms for the morning drive this time tomorrow. Pinpointing rain with 24 hour notice! Some storms could be strong. pic.twitter.com/ZMOmEb2rqv — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 23, 2019

