Orlando area to see warm, windy day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see warm weather all week, with a very minimal chance of rain through the weekend.

Monday's high in Orlando is expected to hit 84 degrees, one shy of the average high on this date. The record high is 95, set in 1971.

"As high pressure builds in, winds will kick up out of the east-northeast from 10-15 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect gusts of 20 mph."

The steady winds could be problematic for firefighters battling brush fires.

The overnight low will be in the mid-60s.

"We will see dry conditions for the next several days, with lots of sunshine," Bridges said.

Expect highs in the mid-80s most of the week, with Friday topping off near 90.

Warming to 84 today. Breezy and dry conditions will continue! pic.twitter.com/Ae0poCxkOC — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 30, 2018

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 5.68 inches.

