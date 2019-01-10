Orlando area will struggle to reach 60 degrees Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians awoke Thursday to temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but the cold weather won't last too long.

Just before 8 a.m., the temperature in Ocala dipped to 32 degrees.

The average morning low in Orlando on this date is 49 degrees.

The high will reach 61 in Orlando, 10 degrees cooler than the normal high for this time of the year.

"We will see plenty of sunshine, but it's going to be a chilly day for us," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Friday's high will be near 70, with lows in the low 50s.

Rain chances creep into the forecast over the weekend. There's a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on both days.

"Temperatures will once again cool next week as a secondary front builds in," Bridges said. "Expect a high of 67 on Monday and a high in the low 60s on Tuesday, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s through next week."

