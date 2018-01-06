Orlando expected to warm up in coming days

ORLANDO, Fla. - Things are slowly getting warmer in Central Florida

But there will still be one more cold night to survive before the warmup get its act together.

Friday night the low in Ocala will drop to 29. That is cold enough for a hard freeze warning to be in effect until Saturday morning.

Flagler, Volusia, Lake and Sumter counties are under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The weekend will bring relief as the high on Saturday will hit 57 under a partly cloudy sky. The overnight low Saturday night will stop at 42.

Sunday brings more sunshine and a high of 64.

Temperatures finally get back to normal and above normal on Monday with a high of 73.

There will also be a 20 percent chance of rain Monday.



