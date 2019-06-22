Sizzling temps cook Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - What to expect

Highs Saturday will reach the low to mid-90s. The big players in the forecast are the rain and the humidity, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

"There won't be much rain at all with high pressure lingering close enough to suppress rain chances for the next few days," Cokinos said.

That doesn't mean there won't be a few showers. There could be isolated pockets of rain, but most areas will remain dry Saturday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"Sunday near the coast in the late afternoon is where the best shot for a few sprinkles of rain will be," Cokinos said.

Humidity is here and the second you step outside, it will be sure to let you know it's not going anywhere.

"In fact, as the day goes on it will feel like 100 to 107 degrees," Cokinos said.

Tips for being out in the sun

A few things to keep in mind when you're outdoors Saturday, even in the water: Stay hydrated and listen to your body.

Take breaks out of the direct sunshine. Not only will these breaks help keep your body temperature regulated, but it will give your skin a break from the harmful UV rays.

Of course, protect your skin with sunscreen and wearing a hat helps, too. Umbrellas are not only colorful, but provide shade while on the bright sandy beaches.

Sometimes nausea, dizziness, and dehydration hit suddenly. These are a few factors to watch for to prevent heat-related illness. Even while in the water. drink water.

While your body is staying cool in the water, energy is exerted to swim around. Working up a thirst may go unnoticed, so just remember to hop out and quench that thirst regularly.

Ther should be no major issues for beachoers or boaters Saturday.

Just remember that although the rip current risk is low, swimming near a lifeguard is always a good way to stay safe and enjoy the time soaking in the salty air.

What to expect tonight

There will be a few clouds with lows in the mid-70s Saturday night. It will be pretty humid, too.

Sunday, highs go right back to the mid-90s with a slightly better chance for a few afternoon showers along the coast.

It will not be a washout of a weekend by any means.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.