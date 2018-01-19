Orlando misses record low by 1 degree

ORLANDO, Fla. - The overnight low in Orlando dropped to 27 Thursday morning, missing the record of 26 from 1977 by 1 degree.

A hard freeze warning is up again Thursday night for Flagler, Marion and Sumter counties. Temperatures in those areas will go below 27 for at least two hours. Those areas will spend up to eight hours below the freezing point.

Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Lake counties are under a freeze warning Thursday evening. These areas will spend about two hours below the freezing point.

Osceola and Brevard counties are not going to freeze, but they are included in the frost advisory that covers all of Central Florida.

The official low in Orlando is going to be 32.

Friday the temperatures start to rebound. The high in Orlando goes to 63.

By Saturday it will approach 70, and Sunday will have a high above normal when we it reaches 75.

By the time Central Floridians head back to work on Monday, the high will approach 80 and rain chances will return at 20 percent.

