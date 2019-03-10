Orlando rounds out weekend with warm, sunny Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday morning started off on a warm note in the 60s. In fact, temperatures were 5-10 degrees warmer than Saturday morning.

The muggy and hot trend will continue Sunday.

The southerly wind will help temperatures rise a little more to the upper 80s by this afternoon.

You will feel the mugginess out there too, without the strong gusts of wind like Saturday to help move the air around.

High temperatures from Ocala to Orlando will stay around 87 degrees. Along the coast, temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.

Most areas will remain dry Sunday, but coastal Brevard County could get a few light rain showers here and there by the afternoon and the cloud cover will be a little thicker overhead.

There are no advisories for boaters.

Beachgoers need to protect your skin with a very high UV index expected Sunday. Also the rip current risk remains moderate. Just play it safe in the water and swim near a lifeguard.

The isolated showers that pop up Sunday will be short-lived, fading away by the early evening.

Overnight stays mild in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Patchy fog is possible that could linger through the early morning commute Monday before giving way to a decent amount of sunshine.

Highs will rebound to the upper 80s before a weak cold front passes by. No major cool down is expected with the lower 80s in the forecast for the upcoming work week.

