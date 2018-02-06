Orlando sees above-average temperatures Tuesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday was a warm day across all of Central Florida with temperatures into the 80s in Orlando.

An overnight low of 62 is expected Tuesday night. That will be above normal, but cool enough

to touch off patchy fog.

For Wednesday, the high goes right back to at least 82 in Orlando, and the clouds will be

on the increase as the day wears on.

Thursday, the next cold front will arrive early in the day.

This front will bring a 30 percent chance of showers and a drop in temperatures. Expect Thursday's high to be 77 degrees.

Once we get the rain chances back, the weather will remain unsettled with a shot of rain through the forecast period.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80 for as far as we can see.



