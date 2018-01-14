Orlando temps warm slightly Monday ahead of another cool-down

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another chilly evening lies ahead for the Orlando area Sunday, but temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday night.

A frost advisory is in place for Marion County Sunday night as temperatures hover near the freezing point.

"Time to protect the plants and pets once again," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said. "Lows tonight under clear skies will drop to 33 in Ocala, 41 in Orlando and 45 in Palm Bay.

Windy conditions are expected along the coastal areas.

Lots of sunshine Monday will warm temperatures a bit. Highs on Monday will range from 60 degrees at Daytona Beach, 64 degrees in Satellite Beach and 65 degrees in Orlando.

Very breezy conditions Monday will bring small craft advisories for the Atlantic waters.

"A brief warming trend Tuesday, followed by the passage of another cold front on Wednesday, will drop temperatures down even lower than we had Saturday night," Treanor said.

Freezing temperatures will occur in many areas Wednesday night.

A 20 percent chance of rain comes into the forecast by Saturday.

