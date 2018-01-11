Orlando to reach 80s but cool-down on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Highs will reach the low 80s Thursday in the Orlando area, but rain is still possible in parts of Central Florida.

"We are pinpointing a weakening area of low pressure off the coast that will continue to fall apart in the coming day," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will lead to a little bit of a lower coverage of rain into the afternoon. Expect a 30 percent coverage area of rain."

Many areas will start the day with fog.

"Add some time so you can get where you’re going safely and on time," Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 82. The average high on this date is 71.

The overnight low will be in the mid-60s.

"A new front moves in from the southeastern United States, bringing an 80 percent coverage of rain Friday," Bridges said. "This will bring a big cool-down by the weekend."

Friday's high will reach 79.

The overnight low will be in the mid-50s.

Saturday's high, however, will be 65. Sunday will top off at 58.

Overnight lows over the weekend will be near 40 degrees.

"There's no chance of rain from the weekend through the middle of next week," Bridges said.

