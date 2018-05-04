Orlando to see high near 90, but rain on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures are on the rise Friday in Central Florida, and rain is on the way.

The high in Orlando on Friday will be near 90 degrees and winds will be calmer than the past few days. The average high on this date is 86. The record is 98, set in 1915.

High temperatures will remain near 90 on Saturday and into next week, but rain is coming this weekend.

"We are pinpointing moisture developing, as an upper level low pressure system in the Bahamas moves closer to Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances stand at 50 percent on Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday.

"The rain will be off and on, so it won't be a total washout," Bridges said. "Our main concern will be a few thunderstorms. The rip current risk will be elevated and seas just off the coast will approach 6 feet."

The region will remain in an unsettled weather pattern for most of next week.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 5.95 inches.

Here is #FutureRadar for noon tomorrow! Dust off the umbrella! pic.twitter.com/L7ovuItpU3 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 4, 2018

