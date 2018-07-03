Orlando to see muggy day with summer storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday's forecast in Central Florida is nearly the same as yesterday's.

"We will be pinpointing the east coast sea breeze as it pushes west," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Storms will develop mainly after 2 o’clock and push to our western zones for the evening hours."

Expect a 40 percent coverage of rain on Tuesday and a 50 percent coverage on Independence Day.

"By the time fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on the Fourth, there will only be a 20 percent chance of rain," Bridges said.

Expect a high of 93 on Tuesday, one shy of the average high on this date. Temperatures will feel like 100 to 105. The record is 100, set in 1998.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

The high on the Fourth of July will be 92.

More scattered storms today! Here is #FutureRadar at 5PM! pic.twitter.com/4n2Xxsepnt — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 3, 2018

Rain chances jump to 60 percent on Thursday and Friday.

Tracking the tropics

A non-tropical low is expected to form between Bermuda and the southeastern United States by the end of the week.

"This system could gradually acquire some tropical characteristics over the weekend while it moves slowly northward and away from the United States," Bridges said.

The system has a 20 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

This low will stay away from the U.S.! #FishStorm! pic.twitter.com/7yfyj6RBu5 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 3, 2018

