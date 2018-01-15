Orlando to see near-freezing temps later in week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Winter -- at least by Florida's standards -- has decided to linger in the Orlando area, with another week of cool weather on tap.

"We will be pinpointing lots of cold air across Central Florida for the next several days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There is a frost advisory in effect for Marion County until 9 o’clock Monday morning. We are starting off in the 30s and 40s across the region."

Orlando will see a high of 65. The average high on this date is 71.

The overnight low will be in the low 40s.

"We will warm to 70 on Tuesday and then a reinforcing boundary will bring temperatures back into the mid-60s on Wednesday," Bridges said.

The overnight low early Thursday will be in the mid-30s in Orlando.

Thursday's high will be 56. The overnight low early Friday will be near 40 in Orlando.

