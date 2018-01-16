Orlando to see pleasant day; major cool-down on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures in the Orlando area will be like a roller coaster, with a big dip headed to the region.

"We are pinpointing another cold start across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s early Tuesday, with wind-chill readings in the 30s in many spots."

Orlando will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high temperature climbing to 71.

The overnight low will be 50.

Wednesday's high will reach 65, with an overnight low near freezing. Northern zones will see temperatures drop into the 20s.

The high on Thursday will be in the mid-50s. Overnight lows early Friday morning will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

"Rain chances will stay away for the next several days as dry air continues to build in," Bridges said. "By the weekend, temperatures will be warming back into the 70s, with slight rain chances."

