Orlando vs. Minneapolis: 105-degree difference

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Central Florida forecast calls for cooler temperatures, but it's nowhere near what most of the country is experiencing.

Wednesday morning, there was a 105-degree difference in "feels like" temperatures when comparing Orlando to Minneapolis. It was 53 degrees in Orlando while it felt like minus-52 in Minneapolis.

"This is all part of what you keep hearing nationally as the polar vortex," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It’s the cold air that is rushing in from Canada as an area of low pressure centered near the Great Lakes in the northeastern US continues to spin counterclockwise."

Highs in Orlando on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s. The average high on this date is 72.

It FEELS more than 100 degrees colder in #Minneapolis than it does in #Orlando right now! pic.twitter.com/DR5nVgGtNm — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 30, 2019

Thursday's high will reach the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return Friday at 40 percent. The high will reach the low 70s.

Saturday's forecast will be similar to Friday's.

"By Super Bowl Sunday, we will only see a slight chance of rain at 20 percent and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s," Bridges said. "

Next week will see highs in the 70s and 80s through Thursday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.