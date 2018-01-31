Orlando sees cold morning, super blue blood moon; when will it warm up?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The day started off chilly again Wednesday morning in Orlando.

"We’re pinpointing another cold start, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, even freezing in Marion County," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will gradually warm and there will be plenty of sunshine."

Orlando will see a high of 68. The average high on this date is 72.

Overnight lows will be near 50.

High temperatures will hit the mid-70s on Thursday and Friday, with no chance of rain.

"We will see slight rain chances by the end of the weekend," Bridges said. "Will be dry through Saturday, but expect rain chances to return at 40 percent on Sunday as another front moves in."

Super blue blood moon

The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show.

It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats Wednesday, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. should have good viewing, too, along with Russia. The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa are out of luck for the eclipse.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, or blood moon, and it's a lunar showstopper.

NASA's calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982.

