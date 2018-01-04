Orlando wakes up to coldest temps in nearly 4 years

ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures reached Central Florida early Thursday as many woke up to the coldest temperatures in years.

At 5:30 a.m., Orlando was at 32 degrees. The record low on this date is 28, set in 1928.

"We have a hard freeze warning in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for Sumter, Marion and Flagler counties," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The hard freeze warning means temperatures will be in the 20s for three to five hours."

Another hard freeze will hit the same areas Friday morning.

There is a freeze warning in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. for all other Central Florida counties. A freeze warning means temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s for four to six hours.

The last significant freeze in Central Florida was January 2010.

The last time temperatures dipped below 32 in Orlando and Melbourne was January 19, 2014.

Daytona Beach last dipped below freezing on January 24, 2016.

"We will gradually warm to 53 degrees Thursday afternoon. Friday's high will be 51.

By Sunday, high temperatures will be near 70.

The average high for this time of year in Orlando is 71.

