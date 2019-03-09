Outdoor plans Saturday? The weather is in your favor.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a great Saturday to be out and about. But dress lightly, because it's going to be a warm day.



There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. High temperatures in Central Florida will range from 80 along the coast to 83 across the interior.



The east to southeast wind will pick up later in the day. We could get wind gusts near 20 mph or more.

Bikers and beach-goers: Don't forget the sunscreen and to drink a lot of water while out in the sun.

If you are headed to Viera Saturday to join News 6 for the Seafood and Music Festival be sure to dress for warm temperatures.



If you plan on taking a dip in the ocean, swim safe and near a lifeguard. The rip current risk is moderate all weekend long.



A few sprinkles of rain could pop up, but nothing to go canceling plans over. Rain chance is 20 percent in the second half of Saturday.



Overnight clouds will linger, but the breezes won't.

Patchy fog could settle in late and linger through Sunday morning.



Lows will hit the upper 60s and rebound quickly to the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.

