Passing showers mean another soggy day for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Clouds and passing showers start off a rainy Sunday in Central Florida.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s with showers that will continue to move from southern zones to the north.



News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos predicted heavy rain as those showers pass.



"You could get one to three inches of heavy rain at any given time," Cokinos said.

Sunday afternoon will be similar to Saturday with 80 percent rain coverage and a chance of isolated thunderstorms that could bring gusts of wind and lightning.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Cokinos said the skies overnight Sunday will be mainly cloudy with some passing showers. The rain coverage will decrease to 40 percent.

