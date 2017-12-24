Christmas cooldown expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Changes to Central Florida's weather pattern are on the way in the form of a cold front.

Before the cooldown arrives for Christmas, there could be a few stray showers on tap for Christmas Eve.

"Not many will get the rain, but those that do will be the lucky ones," Cokinos said.

Rain coverage Sunday is at 20 percent.

"Otherwise, it will be a cloudy night for Santa to fly into Central Florida, but not too cold -- in the upper 50s."

The wind will shift after midnight and pick up out of the north at 10-15 mph for the first half of Christmas Day.

High temperatures will reach the upper 60s Monday, with cloud cover decreasing as the day continues.

