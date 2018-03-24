Pattern of warm days, cool nights continues in Orlando area

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The pattern of warm days and cool nights has returned to the Orlando-area forecast.

"Sunny skies and warm temperatures ruled the day Saturday, and those same clear skies will allow temperatures to drop tonight," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

Temperatures Saturday night will range from 54 degrees in Ocala to 61 degrees in both Orlando and Palm Bay.

Sunday will be another sunny and warm day, with temperatures ranging from 84 degrees in Melbourne to 85 degrees in Orlando and 83 degrees in Daytona Beach.

Increasing clouds and a northeast wind will bring a 30 percent chance of rain back to the forecast Monday before temperatures drop a bit.

"We'll feel a slight and brief cooling on Wednesday, but we wrap up the week back in the 80s and rain chances return for next weekend," Treanor said.

Beach and boating conditions will be hazardous Monday.

