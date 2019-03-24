Perfect weather rounds out Orlando's weekend forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for another day of great weather to wrap up the weekend.
Wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s were about 5-15 degrees warmer compared to Saturday morning. Sunday afternoon will even be a little warmer.
Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s along the coast, getting a little warmer inland in the low 80s.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will be moderate so it will feel pretty good outside. There will be a light east breeze 5-15 mph.
There are no advisories for boaters Sunday.
At the beach, if you plan on braving the chilly water, just remember to stay safe. There's a moderate to high rip current risk in place.
Sunday night lows will be right around 60 degrees. There will be a few clouds overhead, but nothing too thick.
The start of the workweek will be warm, in the low 80s. A few showers return by Tuesday as a cold front gets closer, bringing us a slight cool down midweek.
