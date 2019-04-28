Picture-perfect Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - High pressure will still linger close by stabilizing the atmosphere. And that means a lot of sunshine and blue sky for central Florida, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

The wind will shift to the east and southeast at 5-10 mph drawing in slightly warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Humidity across the interior will stay lower than the coast. It may feel a little muggy near the coast, but not too bad, Cokinos said.

High temperatures will stay cooler at the coast in the low 80s. Interior central Florida will be hotter. Orlando to Leesburg will range from 88-89 degrees.

It will be a little bit hotter in Lessburg today for the final day of Bikefest. Stay hydrated and dress in light colors so you stay cooler. It will be close to 90 degrees by 3 p.m. #News6 #ClickOrlando #Bikefest #Leesburg pic.twitter.com/9kc0aL0ObX — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 28, 2019

Ocala and Kissimmee will be right around 90, above the average of 85 for this time of year.

"At the beach today moderate to high rip current risks are still around," Cokinos said. "Please swim safe near a lifeguard."

It's not a bad day to be out on the boat with no advisories and light seas 2-3 feet.

The heat will continue for the upcoming workweek.

We start breezy and dry and by midweek rain chances return. A weak cold front will move into Florida for the weekend. As of right now rain chances remain low so there's a chance of more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not a bad start to the day. It will heat up fast to the low 80s by noon. Even hotter later this afternoon. #News6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/v837OkNDmb — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 28, 2019

