Plenty of sunshine to welcome in weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - We are waking up warm in the 70s and 80s this morning across Central Florida.

Later today, plenty of sunshine will lead to highs near average in the mid to upper 80s, as a large ridge of high pressure remains in full control of the area.

A few showers are possible through the afternoon along our onshore breeze. Rain chances today sit at 30%. If you happen to get caught under a shower, don't expect it to last long.

Expect more of the same through the weekend with a high bump in rain chances by next week.

TROPICS:

When it comes to the tropics, as of Saturday morning, there is no tropical development expected within the next five days throughout the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.