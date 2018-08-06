Plume of dry air keeps rain chances low in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dry air will continue to suppress rain chances in Central Florida.

Rain chances on Monday will be below normal, at 20 to 30 percent, with highs in the low 90s.

"A few showers can't be ruled out, but expect more sun than clouds through most of the day," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

The heat index will be near 100 degrees.

"This hot and mostly dry weather pattern will continue through Wednesday, with a more typical summertime pattern returning by the end of the week," Campos said.

For boaters, rain chances along the coast remain low, with a light chop on the waters and a moderate risk of rip currents along the east coast beaches.

The water temperature sits at about 80-83 degrees.

Tropical watch

A non-tropical low in the middle of the Atlantic has a 20 percent chance of tropical development over the next two days.

"This low is not expected to be a concern for anyone along the eastern seaboard of the U.S.," Campos said.

