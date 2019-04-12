Pool Day: Orlando area to see 90-degree weather under sunny skies

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's starting to get hot in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 90 Friday, with a 20% chance of sea breeze storms in the afternoon.

The average high on this date is 82. The record high is 94, set in 1922.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

Saturday's high will reach 91, with a 20% chance of rain.

The chance of rain jumps to 30% Sunday, with a high of 89.

Highs dip to the mid-80s for the start of next workweek.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.