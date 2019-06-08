Possible severe storms to hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - We started Saturday with showers and a few thunderstorms that rocked Marion County and then spread into Lake and Sumter counties.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos says to be prepared for numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and keep your rain gear with you as you go about your day.

Showers will spread, moving toward the east as we push through the day, Cokinos said.

There will be breaks in the clouds early which will allow for some sunshine to peek through. Then the afternoon will get fired up with showers and a few thunderstorms. This will last through the evening and eventually slow down late tonight. #news6 pic.twitter.com/ly93D5O12B — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 8, 2019

Here's how it plays out:

By midday, there will be a few areas with mainly light rain falling. The clouds will break allowing for some sunshine and it will heat up fast to the upper 80s and low 90s.

"The second half of Saturday will be a little more active with rain chances at 70% with some of the storms having a chance to turn severe," Cokinos said.

Additional moisture flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico will bring the chance for those stronger storms to produce heavy rain up to 2 inches per hour.

"This will cause lower lying areas to experience some flooding. Be sure to take it easy on the roadways as water will settle and add up fast," Cokinos said.

Lightning will be frequent and winds could gust to 40 mph or higher at times.

The storms will last through the evening and then slow down late Saturday night. Lows will stay in the mid-70s.

"On Sunday, we start the day with partly sunny skies, only to see the afternoon rain pick up again.," Cokinos said.

Rain chances remain high for the end of the weekend -- near 80% -- with highs close to 90 degrees.

Tropics Update

According to Cokinos, the tropics are nice and quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting anything tropical to develop over the next five days.

Beach Forecast

If you plan on trying to get some beach time in, there will be a narrow window of a few hours Sunday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast. The UV index will be moderate with additional clouds overhead. Remember, your skin can still burn quickly, even when the sun isn't shining. Don't forget the sunscreen.

Rip current risk is low, but always check the flags at the lifeguard tower for any changes before heading into the water.

