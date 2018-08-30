Potential tropical cyclone forms in Atlantic; 2nd system closer to Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center on Thursday started issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 6, which sits off the coast off Africa.

The system could become Florence over the next 48 hours, and potentially a hurricane by the weekend.

The potential cyclone is currently packing 30 mph winds and is moving west at 12 mph.

Computer models show it tracking west over the next several days.

"It's too soon to tell what potential impact this system wil have on any land mass," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "During late August and early September, impressive tropical waves track west from the far eastern Atlantic. This time of the season is also termed the 'Cape Verde Island' season, due to the waves developing near those islands off the African coast."

Newly Formed: Potential Tropical Cyclone #6. Should become better organized over the next 48 hours getting the name Florence. Could become a category 1 hurricane by this weekend. #news6 pic.twitter.com/IHI9oiryHb — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) August 30, 2018

We are about 2 weeks away from the peak of hurricane season and the tropics are heating up. We're watching two areas. #news6

1.) Soon to be #Florence: Sits 4000mi away...plenty of time to watch

2.) Tropical Wave: Could increase rain for OUR holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/Rho0FoSDyR — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) August 30, 2018

Pinpoint Orlando-area forecast

Summertime storms will continue to rain on Central Florida over the next several days, and Labor Day weekend could be impacted by tropical moisture that currently sits near Puerto Rico.

"A subtropical ridge of high pressure remains north of the Orlando area, ushering in a muggy, southeasterly flow on Thursday," Campos said. "Models indicate a slightly lower overall shower and storm coverage than the last few days, especially for the coast."

The greatest potential for rain across coastal areas will be with any onshore-moving showers or convection developing as the sea breeze forms.

Scattered showers and storms should then develop across the interior and shift west as the sea breeze pushes inland.

Rain chances will range from 30 percent along the coast to 40-50 percent west of I-95.

Isolated stronger storms will still be possible over the interior, with frequent lightning strikes, strong gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

Highs in Orlando will be near 90 degrees. The average high on this date is 91.

This weather pattern will linger through Saturday.

"By Sunday and into your Labor Day, some computer models are hinting at the possibility of a weak tropical wave tracking near Florida," Campos said. "The timing of higher rain chances will be difficult to pinpoint due to some model inconsistencies, so the forecast will continue to remain at 50-60 percent, for now. We will continue to watch each model run and bring you the latest."

