Pro Bowl forecast: Cloudy skies, few afternoon showers possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is off to a mild and cloudy start.

Temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s, with a light east to southeast wind around 5 mph.

As the day goes on, clouds will remain thick, but rain will move in later.

"The Pro Bowl forecast looks pretty good," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "We keep rain coverage low, near 30 percent around 3 p.m., but we are expecting the rain to pick up the later it gets. Be sure to pack your rain gear."

The timing of the cold front is slowing a bit, keeping the rain light Sunday until the overnight hours.

"Rain chances will increase to more widespread showers early Monday morning for commuters, then gradually clear out throughout the day with the cold front well to our south by the late afternoon," Cokinos said.

Lows will be mild in the mid-60s Sunday night. Temperatures return to the mid-70s Monday before cooler air returns Tuesday.

