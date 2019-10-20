Rain adding up in October after dry stretch

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The rain from Nestor has helped most of Central Florida eat away the deficit that much of the state started facing. The exception to this rule was Daytona Beach and much of Volusia County.

With Saturday's rain from Nestor, Daytona Beach is now closing in on the top spot for wettest Octobers on record. With decent rain chances in the seven day forecast, breaking the all-time record for the month is well within reach. For October, Daytona Beach is more than 10 inches above normal.

Dating back to the start of September, when rain was hard to come by for most cities in Central Florida, the deficit is still present, even after Nestor's rain in Orlando and Melbourne.

