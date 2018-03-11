Rain chances build in Orlando area; cooldown makes a comeback

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday has been a warmer day than the Orlando area has seen in a short while, but changes are on the way.

"Warmer temperatures and peek-a-boo sunshine today will be shortly coming to an end," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

A southerly wind brought in moisture and a cold front from the west will bring a chance of rain Sunday night and Monday morning. Shortly after the rain, cooler weather will make a comeback.

Clouds will build into Sunday night as the chance for rain hovers at 40 percent. Temperatures will range from 62 degrees in Ocala to 65 degrees in Palm Bay and 66 degrees in Orlando.

"Rain chances increase in the morning hours on Monday," Treanor said.

Many areas could see rain chances as high as 70 percent Monday. Winds will also increase.

Temperatures Monday will reach highs of 72 degrees in Daytona Beach to 75 degrees in Orlando and 77 degrees in Melbourne.

Cooler temperatures, mostly in the 60s, and sunny skies will stick around through the remainder of the week, making a pleasant setting for anyone attending the Arnold Palmer Invitational or the 77th annual Bike Week in Daytona Beach.

