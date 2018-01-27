Rain chances high Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Breezy and cloudy conditions will continue into the night and moisture content keeps increasing, providing a lot of fuel for rain Sunday.

There won't be much rain Saturday night, but it will continue to be windy. Lows will range from 58 degrees in Ocala to 62 degrees in Orlando to 64 degrees in Palm Bay.

It will be warm, humid and rainy Sunday. There is a chance of showers and possible storms after 1 p.m. Those chances go up even higher for Sunday night until 1 a.m. Monday. The chance of rain Sunday night is 90 percent. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Small craft warnings are in effect until Sunday afternoon for rough seas of 6-8 feet.

Conditions will improve Monday, but some rain will linger in southern areas into Monday morning.

By Tuesday, sunny, cooler and drier conditions arrive. The high on Tuesday will only be 61 degrees, followed by a warming trend the remainder of the week.

The next mention of rain after Sunday is on Friday.

