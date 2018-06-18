Rain chances minimal for most of work week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday helped us celebrate Father's Day with some of nature's fireworks.

Heat, humidity and thunderstorms marched across the area once again, but rain chances are going down beginning Monday.

The usual rains and storms hit some of the area with some of the heaviest in Sanford, Heathrow, Lake Mary, Ocoee, Celebration and Intercession City, but as the cooler air of the evening takes over, rains will be ending, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures of 72 to 75 degrees.

A drier patch of air moves into Florida on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, knocking the chance of rain down to 20 percent. Temperatures, under these conditions, will have a chance to max out around 92 to 93 degrees. A sea breeze along the coast will keep temps a little lower.

By Friday, rain chances start going back up as we get into the official second day of summer.

By next weekend, we are back to the 40 percent chance of rain.

