Rain chances ramp up for weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is on the way as the weekend approaches.

"Expect sea breezes to fire up through the afternoon Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday, too," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The coverage of rain will be 40% Friday afternoon, with highs just above the average of 91 degrees.

"With the wind coming in off the ocean water through the weekend, rain chances will increase," Bridges said. "Expect the coverage up to 70% on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain increases to 40% after 2PM. Here is #FutureRadar at 5PM. pic.twitter.com/gBVGrr9nJP — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 28, 2019

Afternoon temperatures will not be as hot as the last few days because of the added rain and clouds.

Expect a high of 90 on Saturday and Sunday.

With no measurable rain in Orlando on Thursday, the city's yearly rainfall deficit is now at 0.69 inches.

There is currently nothing brewing in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November.

