Rain chances ramp up in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances are on the rise in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 76 Tuesday, one degree above the average high on this date, with a 50 percent chance of rain.

"There is a boundary to the south that will be stationary for the next few days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It will act as a focal point for more scattered showers. We will be in this unsettled pattern for at least the next couple of days."

Spotty showers with a 50% coverage today! pic.twitter.com/KarMqi5oTh — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 26, 2019

Wednesday's high will be near 80, with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Rain chances dip to 10 percent on Thursday, and the high will be in the low 80s.

Friday's forecast will be very similar to the previous day.

The weekend will see highs in the low 80s, with a 10 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 30 percent chance Sunday.

