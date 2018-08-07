Rain chances remain low, subtropical storm Debby unlikely to last long

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite subtropical storm Debby churning in the Atlantic Ocean, rain chances will remain low for the next few days as high pressure and dry air in the mid and upper levels continues to dominate.

The Orlando area will see a 30 percent coverage of rain for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"Of course, in time for the weekend we bump rain chances back up to 40 percent on Saturday and 50 percent on Sunday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

With lower rain chances over the next couple of days temperatures will be heating up. Expect a high of 94 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday and 95 on Friday.

Here is what it feels like right now! pic.twitter.com/RESVjjxSOd — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 7, 2018

News 6 is pinpointing the tropics as subtropical storm Debby continues to move north at 16 miles per hour. Debby will stay away from the U.S. and North America for the most part. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph. It is a subtropical storm because it has a cold core.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land and is not expected to be long lived, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Subtropical storms are less likely to develop into hurricanes, unlike tropical storms.

