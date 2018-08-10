Rain chances rise as students head back to school in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances are on the rise as school starts in some Central Florida counties.
There's a 40 percent chance of rain Friday in the Orlando area.
"Rain chances are all a result of the east and west coast sea breeze action firing up, mainly after the noon hour," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some storms will be strong with heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts greater than 50 mph."
Orlando will see a high of 94, with the heat index reaching 105. The average high on this date is 92. The record is 98, set in 1963.
Storms develop by 1PM! Here is #FutureRadar! pic.twitter.com/GB4wrnp1MK — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 10, 2018
Rain chances jump even higher during the weekend. There's a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday and 70 percent on Sunday.
Boulevard, Flagler and Seminole counties start school on Friday.
