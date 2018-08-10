Rain chances rise as students head back to school in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances are on the rise as school starts in some Central Florida counties.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain Friday in the Orlando area.

"Rain chances are all a result of the east and west coast sea breeze action firing up, mainly after the noon hour," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some storms will be strong with heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts greater than 50 mph."

Orlando will see a high of 94, with the heat index reaching 105. The average high on this date is 92. The record is 98, set in 1963.

Rain chances jump even higher during the weekend. There's a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday and 70 percent on Sunday.

Boulevard, Flagler and Seminole counties start school on Friday.

