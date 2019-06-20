Rain chances take a dip in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It actually might not rain Thursday in many areas of Central Florida.

"After several days of widespread storms, we are pinpointing some drier air building in," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will lead to lower range chances at 30%. That does not mean it won’t rain, it just means we won’t see as much."

Bridges said there's a risk of a couple of stronger storms, with high winds, lightning and rain.

The high will reach 92 in Orlando. The overnight low will be 76.

Rain chances dip to 20% Friday and Saturday, with highs reaching the mid-90s.

Rain chances jump back to 40% Sunday, with a high of 92.

Sanford received 2.16 inches of rain Wednesday, breaking the previous record for that date of 1.86 inches, set in 2004.

Currently, there's nothing to track in the tropics. The next named storm will be called Barry.

Yesterday's rain helped with the deficits across Central Florida. Look at Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/PCIyC8VemL — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 20, 2019

