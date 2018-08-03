Rain chances take a dip in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Maybe, just maybe, it won't rain where you are this weekend.

"Changes are on the way to the forecast," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "If you’re making plans to be out this weekend, rain will not be as big of a factor."

Drier air is building in, leading to lesser rain chances in the Orlando area, Bridges said.

There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday, a 20 percent chance on Saturday and a 30 percent chance on Sunday.

"We will have sea breeze storms move inland, but they won't be as widespread," Bridges said.

Rain chances stand at 30 percent for most of next week, too.

Getting HOT today with lower rain chances. Expect a 30% coverage of rain this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KGaMBZo9AF — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 3, 2018

The high in Orlando on Friday will hit 94. The average high on this date is 92. The record is 99, set in 1935.

Nothing is currently brewing in the tropics.

