System in tropics continues bringing rain to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a brief hiatus from the wet weather Central Florida has seen, rain returns to the forecast Thursday.

Moisture is increasing from the south, bringing an increase in rain coverage for the end of the week into the weekend.

Thursday is expected to be slightly drier than the holiday weekend, with only a 30 percent coverage of rain on tap for the afternoon.

Rain chances will increase considerably as an area of low pressure moves gradually to the north.

"The area of low pressure will move into the Gulf of Mexico, but just before it does, it will have a chance to strengthen and possibly become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "If this thing gets a name, it would be called Alberto."

The tropical model show some development near the Yucatan late Friday. pic.twitter.com/oiRGNA5Q2O — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 24, 2018

The system's chance of development is very brief. It will only have a limited time to gain enough strength to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before encountering upper-level winds, according to Bridges.

"That wind shear will be a big factor in keeping the storm weak in the central and northern Gulf," Bridges said.

Whether or not the system develops, it is guaranteed to be a rainmaker in the Orlando area.

Bridges predicts it could possibly dump up to 8 inches of rain onto Central Florida for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will increase to 60 percent Friday and 70 percent Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The temperature in Orlando Wednesday warmed to 89 degrees. The average high for that date, as well as for Thursday’s date, is 89 degrees. The record high for May 24 is 97 degrees and was set back in 1956.

The Orlando area did not receive any rainfall Wednesday, leaving the deficit at 2.37 inches since Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, there is a surplus of 6.91 inches in Daytona Beach since Jan. 1. Sanford now has a surplus of 2.16 inches since the start of the year, according to Bridges.

News 6 will continue to monitor the tropics through the holiday weekend. Continue checking on air and at ClickOrlando.com/weather for updates on its potential development.

