Rain continues into week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - More rain will continue to push in from the Gulf overnight, but some tapering off should occur after midnight.

An excessive amount of moisture overnight will provide Monday with another big chance for rain.

The overnight lows will drop into the 70s but due to high humidity, it will feel very sticky.

Monday is forecast to have a 70% chance of rain. You can expect more of the same with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. There is also a chance of severe storms.

The week ahead continues to be rainy, even into the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.