Skies to remain cloudy overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is expected to continue in the Orlando area Sunday night.

The heaviest rain is expected between 4 and 9 p.m., and will be mostly over by 10 p.m., followed by gradual clearing Monday.

"Rainy weather is dominating Sunday afternoon and evening, making it an indoor kind of day," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said. "Luckily, no cold air will follow the rain as temperatures stay mild for the upcoming week."

There will be mostly cloudy skies Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to 54 degrees in Ocala, 60 degrees in Palm Bay and 61 degrees in Orlando.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Clearing skies Monday will allow temperatures to climb to 71 degrees in Melbourne and Orlando to 65 degrees in Daytona Beach.

"Conditions will be sunny and mild Tuesday, but by Wednesday, a chance for rain sneaks back in for the remainder of the week," Treanor said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.